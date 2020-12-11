Barclays Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $80.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

