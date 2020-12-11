Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €168.33 ($198.04).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €144.40 ($169.88) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

