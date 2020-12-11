US Bancorp DE Buys 2,296 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $170,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.