US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Model N were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

