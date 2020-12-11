MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $315.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $319.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.36. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $319.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,235,180.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,702,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in MongoDB by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

