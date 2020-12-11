CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,255 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.41% of CommScope worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 33.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CommScope by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

