State Street Corp Decreases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,149 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $41,390,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,464,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $16,523,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBIZ by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,803 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

