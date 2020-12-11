Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424,610 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.76% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $800.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

