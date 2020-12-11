State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.