State Street Corp Sells 2,478 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of PROS worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

