State Street Corp Buys 164,677 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of BancFirst worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANF opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

