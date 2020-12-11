Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 73.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

