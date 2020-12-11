State Street Corp Increases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.47% of Hawaiian worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.