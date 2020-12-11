State Street Corp Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 12,886.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSE GME opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

