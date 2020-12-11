State Street Corp Purchases 18,623 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.85% of CryoLife worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CryoLife by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 71.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $897.99 million, a P/E ratio of -60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1,078.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

