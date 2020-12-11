State Street Corp Decreases Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.36% of Southside Bancshares worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

