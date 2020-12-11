State Street Corp Sells 177,181 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 136,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

