PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of PetMed Express worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 4,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

