The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of QuinStreet worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $164,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 259.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

