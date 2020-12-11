Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

