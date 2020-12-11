Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

OCFC opened at $17.68 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

