Aperio Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY opened at $7.03 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

