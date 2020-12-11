LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,456 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Canon by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

