IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 46.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.71. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

