Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 971.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 69.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 100,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QIWI. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sberbank CIB lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Qiwi plc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts predict that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

