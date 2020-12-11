Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $95.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.35.

NYSE:CVX opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

