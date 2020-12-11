Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. PolyPid Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

