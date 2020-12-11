Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 4,280 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Veritiv worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 650.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

