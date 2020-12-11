Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,614 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $117,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in F.N.B. by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $58,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.