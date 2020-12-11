Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 263 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2,558.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $246.53 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

