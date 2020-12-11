Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $73,861,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

