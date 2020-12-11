Federated Hermes Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

