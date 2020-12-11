Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.