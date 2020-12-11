Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

