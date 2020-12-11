Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

