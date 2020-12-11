Federated Hermes Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,144 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fossil Group worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 441,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 348,933 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 67.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.