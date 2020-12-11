Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

