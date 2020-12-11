Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Progressive by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after buying an additional 521,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,517,000 after buying an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,701,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

