Federated Hermes Inc. Has $561,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after buying an additional 500,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $73.30 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

