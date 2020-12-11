Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 595.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pentair by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

