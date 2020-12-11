Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,573 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of REV Group worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

