Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arconic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arconic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Arconic by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

