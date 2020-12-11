Federated Hermes Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.27 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.