Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $85.44 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $3,366,420.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,560,479.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,510. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.