Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.