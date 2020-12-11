Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,067 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

