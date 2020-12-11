Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

