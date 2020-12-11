Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.