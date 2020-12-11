Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 399 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

