Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

